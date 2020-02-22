Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Niu Technologies an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on NIU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,510,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 220,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,449. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

