Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 147.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,685. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

