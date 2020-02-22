Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.