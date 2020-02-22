Zap (ZAP) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Zap has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $120,158.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

