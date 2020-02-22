Zcash Price Down 8% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Zcash has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $554.85 million and $425.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $61.04 or 0.00630379 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Ovis, BCEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00120494 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,089,769 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BTC Trade UA, WEX, Allcoin, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, GOPAX, Coinut, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, BigONE, Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Graviex, Braziliex, YoBit, LocalTrade, Instant Bitex, Binance, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Coinroom, LBank, CoinEx, CoinExchange, CEX.IO, Huobi, BX Thailand, Exmo, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Upbit, Liquid, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Gemini, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kraken, Waves Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.