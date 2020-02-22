ZCore One Day Volume Reaches $713.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94. ZCore has a market capitalization of $111,471.00 and approximately $713.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,425,766 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

