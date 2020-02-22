Zebi (ZCO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, DDEX, Koinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

