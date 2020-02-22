Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,521. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

