Zel Market Capitalization Tops $3.62 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $12.65 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00105330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,599,900 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

