ZelCash Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005284 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

