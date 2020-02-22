Zero Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $3,473.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00635350 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00105330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120079 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000627 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,208,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,163,964 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

