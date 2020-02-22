Zero Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Zero has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $3,079.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002334 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00634231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00106782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118769 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,203,532 coins and its circulating supply is 8,159,338 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

