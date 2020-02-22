Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,140.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $155,828.00 and $8,140.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.03864239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00768380 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,155,233 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

