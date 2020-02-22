Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Achieves $479,772.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 13% against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $479,772.00 and approximately $11,075.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.39 or 0.02908348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00228130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.