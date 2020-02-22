Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ZG stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 1,368,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $604,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 33,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

