Zipper Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1.23 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Zipper has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000517 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

