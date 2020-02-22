ZMINE (ZMN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $265,215.00 and $276.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00463661 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010323 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

