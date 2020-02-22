Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,407,322. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

