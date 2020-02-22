Zoomba (ZBA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Graviex. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $729.00 and $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoomba has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00345422 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000805 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

