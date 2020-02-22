ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $866,823.00 and $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00463661 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003118 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Allbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

