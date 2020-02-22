ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72,056.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $72,056.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00018805 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

