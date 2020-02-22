Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,617,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

