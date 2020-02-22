ZUM TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $195,569.00 and $11.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00826906 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001874 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

