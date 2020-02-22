ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.39 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $157,823.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 332,158,602 coins and its circulating supply is 319,987,731 coins. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

