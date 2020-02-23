-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Drive Shack’s earnings. Drive Shack posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Drive Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Drive Shack.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.