$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

EGAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eGain has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $328,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in eGain by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

