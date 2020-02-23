-$0.01 EPS Expected for Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings. Servicesource International also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Servicesource International.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SREV shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 354,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,011. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

