$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Docusign posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $70,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Docusign by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,805. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

