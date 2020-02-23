$0.07 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 526,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

