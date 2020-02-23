$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 156.52%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 1,919,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

