$0.08 EPS Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

REDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

