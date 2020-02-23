$0.14 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

CDAY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after buying an additional 661,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

