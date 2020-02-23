-$0.16 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. First Analysis started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,255. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $843,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,691 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 138.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

