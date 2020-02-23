$0.16 EPS Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. SunCoke Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 839,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $497.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

