$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Shares of NYSE BRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 180,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,166. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.