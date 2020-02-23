$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. THL Credit posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow THL Credit.

TCRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 323,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95. THL Credit has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

