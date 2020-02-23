-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 858,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $128.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

