$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 14,432,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,057,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,796,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,536 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 17,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

