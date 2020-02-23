$0.30 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

HOPE remained flat at $$14.14 during trading hours on Friday. 439,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,425. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.