$0.30 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

HOPE remained flat at $$14.14 during trading hours on Friday. 439,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,425. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

