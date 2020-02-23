$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVBF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

