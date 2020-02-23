-$0.34 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. 912,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,498. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

