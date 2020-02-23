$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.86 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

