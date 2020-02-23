-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.62). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALDX. ValuEngine downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 88,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

