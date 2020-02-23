$0.80 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,420 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 454,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

