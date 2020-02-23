$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $5,159,256 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after buying an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,866. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.