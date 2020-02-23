0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1.16 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00492713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.21 or 0.06536981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004964 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

