0xcert Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $734,479.00 and $89,191.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00492153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.65 or 0.06600240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.