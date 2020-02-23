$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 million and the lowest is $1.29 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

