$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. Avantor has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

