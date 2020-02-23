$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $1.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $35,467.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,629 shares of company stock valued at $312,828. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polarityte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Polarityte by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Polarityte has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $17.75.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

